Centurions chase target in 12 overs

It was another low scoring encounter in Sunnybrook East. The match featured the darling teams Spartans CC and Centurions CC. Spartans CC won the toss and decided to bat first. Even 200 combined runs were not scored across both innings. Spartans would be the culprit, getting dismissed of 86 runs in first innings. Chasing sub 100 target was a walk in the park for Centurions CC batsmen. The match brought back memories of the historic, New Zealand vs. Kenya ODI. The chase was completed inside 12 overs, courtesy of Khalid’s quick fire 22.

Having chosen to bat first, Spartans CC lost wickets in quick succession. Vardarajan ran through their batting line up. He took an historic five wicket haul. The entire tail could not counter swing, finding slips every time. Attacking field setups helped accelerate Spartan’s demolition. Puvaneshwaran took a couple of top order wickets. The bowlers bowled good lines, limiting the extras to strict minimum. The attacking lines effected quick fall of wickets and eventually helped bowl out opposition. Khalid alone played an innings of substance to give Spartans any chance.

Rawat’s 14 and Mitra’s18 came at a sluggish pace. Spartans were in no position to hit next gears. They were hurt by the strikes of Varadarajan and Puvaneshwaran consistently. The bowlers dismantled the core of Spartans batting in quick time. The batsmen had no idea of what hit them. They did not lay a foundation to pose a challenging total. Against the stupendous batting line up of opposition, their total was no threat. Apart from three batsmen, everyone was dismissed for single digits. A miserly 6 extras from Centurions didn’t help Spartans in the club game.

Spartans bowlers were successful in picking up four wickets in second innings. It can only be attributed to the rush with which Centurions batted. They completed the chase in 12 overs. The pace in second innings must have rubbed salt to Spartan wounds. Ganeshalingam was steady in his 44, coming in as an opener. Rasanayam stayed at the crease when winnings runs were hit. He chipped in with 19 runs of his own. At last, Centurions CC finished the game in a hurry to buy more party time.