Bowlers and Varadarajan dismantled Mississauga Ramblers

It was another easy outing for Centurions CC in Mavis Cricket Ground. It is the 388th match in 1st division of Regular seniors 2016 season. The two teams battling for six points at stake are Centurions CC and Mississauga Ramblers CC. Ramblers CC won the toss and decided to bat first. From ball one, they were outclassed in all departments of the game. Their total didn’t prove enough to seal victory. Their bowlers could not control the flow of Centurions batting unit. The chase was completed after using half the wickets and overs.

Adam A gave the foundation for Ramblers with quick fire 50. Had it not been for his unfortunate run-out, he could have taken Ramblers past 200. Sabahrwal showed some resistance to Centurions brilliant bowling. Coming at no.7, he scored 21 runs, taking assistance of the tail. The fifth wicket fell when the score was 105. The team was dismissed for 132 by the end of 46th over. Once the top order was dismissed, the middle order showed little to no resistance. The fall of wickets made batsmen shy of hitting maximums.

Except for Pararasasegaram, every Centurions CC bowlers were among the wickets. Majority of them did not concede runs at over 4 an over. They were disciplined in line and length, resulting in just 6 extras. Rasanayagam and Byone took 3 wickets a piece. . Byone was also the most economical bowler among the lot. He had given only 21 runs in his 10 overs. Wijayaraj, Pathmanathan and varadarajan picked up a wicket each. The bowlers managed to dismiss the entire Ramblers team in 46th over.

The chase was made to look simple, thanks largely to brilliance of Centurions batting. In fact, their openers almost faltered the chase, falling inside 10 overs too. It was Varadaraj and Kathirmurugan who made sure they don’t choke this time. Varadarajan fell one short of his deserved fifty. Kathirmuragan played a cameo, resulting in 40 runs. When the winnings runs were made, Rasanayam and Byone were at the crease. Bowlers and top order batsmen gave Centurions CC a comprehensive win over Mississauga Ramblers.