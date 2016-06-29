Bowlers, Vashist give Centurions another easy victory

Centurions Action Zone owned Sunnybrook East in 411th match of Regular seniors 2016 season. Their opposition was an equally matched, CCC-1B. CCB-1B won the toss and decided to bat first. The run rates weren’t impressive in this encounter. A net run rate of less than 3 for the match speaks volumes about the bowling friendly conditions. In the CCC-1B’s innings, no batsmen except for Khan could clear the fence. Blocking was the only survival tactic for batsmen, till they got set. Not many batsmen weathered the conditions to take advantage.

For CCC-1B, almost every batsman chipped in with significant contributions in the top order. All of them followed a blocking strategy to see through the first 20 overs. They managed to bat for 44 overs, despite fall of wickets. The time spent at crease made sure they cashed in on 15 extras. The tail did not wag much against attacking opposition. There were four ducks in the lower order batting. More than half of their batting resources failed to deliver for CCC-1B. The runs were scored at a nervous rate of 2.5rpo. The entire first innings featured single odd boundary.

It was Padmathan and Pararasasegaram again who were among the wickets. Both of these ace bowlers picked up three wickets each. Puvaneswaram, Thuraisingam and Pandya chipped in with one wicket each. None of the bowlers conceded runs at more than 3 an over. None of the bowlers completed their quota of 10 overs either. They were used wisely in rotational basis by skipper, Samuel. 7 bowlers were used in total, with none of them bowling less than 5 overs.

Second innings demanded one of the shortest chases. The top order saw through the modest target of 127. Vashist scored a stroke filled half century. He stayed not out to see his team home. Centurions reached the target in 38 overs. 18 extras from CCC-1B made it a whole lot easier for Centurions. Losing just two wickets, Centurions cruised to the target. Centurions would surely regret lack of opportunities for their power packed batting lineup. In this regards, Centurions may be disappointed at losing the toss.