Aaditya Varadarajan’s 87* takes Centurions home

In the 354th match in 1st division, Centurions Action Zone battled with St. Edmund CCA for 6 points. It wasn’t the case of Centurions lying seize on opponent consistently. St. Edmund fought really hard and had their moments. In the end, match result turned sweet for Centurions. The victory came on back of the amazing knock from Aaditya Varadarajan. Spare a thought for Mukerji, who was the other half centurion of the match. With complete domination in the second innings, barring a few hiccups, Centurions Action Zone was comfortably home.

St. Edmund C.C.A played a decent first innings. Their opener Ashat set the tone for innings, with 29 runs. Their middle order scored big chunk of their runs. Credits should go to Mukerji who scored a quick fire 65. Arora kept the scorecard ticking for a while with his 21. None of the other batsman played an innings of substance. None of them made it to double figures. The batting managed to hang on, past 48 overs to receive 23 extras. St. Edmund got to 168 runs at the loss of 10 wickets.

Most of the Centurions Action Zone bowlers bowled decent spells. Four of their bowlers were amongst wickets too. Aaditya Varadarajan bowled 10 overs without conceding an extra. He picked up 2 wickets for32 runs. In total, Actions Zones conceded 12 wides, which would be a bit of concern. Their counter parts, St. Edmund bowlers fared worse. Edmunds bowler Bhaskar conceded 14 runs, bowling single legal delivery. He bowled 5 wides before that. Other three bowlers completed their quotas, picking up a wicket each. Their bowling lacked penetration or depth for 50 over cricket.

There was a little hiccup at the start of second innings. Both the Centurions Action Zone openers were dismissed cheaply. Aaditya Varadarajan coming as one down steadied the ship with his 87. He stayed not out till the end. His innings had complete authority over St. Edmund bowlers. They couldn’t afford to try part timers when he was at the crease. Aran Padmanathan stayed not out when winning runs were hit. He scored 25 useful runs in the middle order.