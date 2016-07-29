Bowlers seals huge win for Lords CC

It’s the 366th match of 2016 Regular Seniors division. The clashing teams are Centurions Cricket Club and Lords Cricket Club. It would be a forgettable day for Centurions CC batsmen. They did not manage to give their bowlers a defendable target. Centurions CC won the toss and put themselves to bat first. The venue for this one side matched was Ross Lord East. Lords CC has plenty of positives to take from this match along with their match points.

Centurions batting lineup was out of depth, for this encounter. The openers couldn’t convert starts after spending time at the crease. Kannathasan Gopoovarathasan top scored for Centurions CC with 34 runs, comprising of two boundaries. None of the other batsmen made substantial contribution in order to take Centurions to a defendable total. The third highest run scorer was extras, which demonstrates the substandard batting display. Centurions CC were all out for 127 runs after battling out 42 overs. Opener Narendra Puvimanasinghe scored 23 before being caught plum for L.B.W.

Centurions CC almost matched Lords CC in bowling department. Kannadasan Gopoovarathasan bowled his full quota of 10 overs, giving a miserly 26. Aran Padmanthan and Kannadasan Gopoovarathasan picked three wickets each. They strike at regular intervals to dent chase. Had it been for 20-30 runs more, the match was in the bag for centurions. Earlier, Lords CC’s Sapra bowled the tidiest spell, picking up 4 wickets for 25. Siddiqui also did it for Lords CC with 3 wickets of his own. Both team surrendered too many extras across innings.

Having put to bat second, Lords CC didn’t had a challenging target to chase. Their bowlers did most of the work for them. Chasing 128 in this circuit is not so difficult for a team like Lords CC. They completed the chase in 28 overs, with 2 wickets to spare. The team did break sweat, courtesy of terrific spells from Prasanna Ganeshalingam (Fifty), Aran Padmanathan, Kumar Pararasasegaram (KP) and Kannadasan Gopoovarathasan. All four frontline bowlers try to pull off, the impossible for Centurions. If not for the 27 runs coming of Lords CC’s no.10 bat, Centurions CC had the match in the bag.