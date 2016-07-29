Fearsome Yarde’s 153 knock Sheridan Bruins down

It’s one of the template Centurions CC win, you would see in 2016 season. The 80th match in Elite division had Centurions CC and MR Sheridan Bruins fight for 6 points. It is another toss won by Centurions CC and another bat first decision too. After scoring 268 runs in first innings, Centurions would be delighted at such a decision. Witnessing their opener making a daddy hundred would have doubled their delight. Aran Pathmanathan scoring a half century at no.10 would have tripled it too.

Centurions CC innings was centered on their opener, Yarde Jai-Bari Maurice. The daddy ton set tone for the match. He scored 153 runs with the help of 18 boundaries and 6 sixes. Even when the wickets were falling at other end, he didn’t switch to inferior gears. He scored at an extreme pace to make sure Centurions end on a high. Some support came from no.10 batsman. Aran Pathmanathan coming at no.10 scored a fluent half century. Batting the entire 50 overs, Centurions benefited from 33 generous extras.

Amongst the Sheridan Bruins bowlers, only Gogna gave runs at sub 4r.p.o. Bowlers couldn’t contain the runs, throughout innings. Though giving runs over 5 runs per over, Ali Mohammad picked up a four for. He dismissed both openers to deny Centurions from making big partnerships. The thing that went wrong for the Sheridan bowlers was the areas they chose to bowl. They were wayward with their bowling, resulting in 15 wides in their 33 extras. Ahmed, Shahid and Hakim were amongst the wickets too.

Sheridan Bruins gave a fitting reply to Centurions CC’s 268. Their no.2 and no.3 scored runs at strike rates above 120. All of their top 4 batsmen contributed with useful innings. Their middle order batsman Ali Mohammad scored 31 runs following a Gogna’s duck. Their last five batsmen could only add 7 runs to their total. Ali top scored for Sheridan Bruins with 44, comprising of five boundaries and 3 sixes. He scored these runs at a terrific strike rate of 129.