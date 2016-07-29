Hamid stars in Spartans CC win

In the 84th game of Regular Seniors cricket, Spartans CC and Centurions CC had to revive their friendly rivalry. Centurions CC could not repeat their template victory this time. Spartans CC won the toss and batted first on a batsmen friendly surface. They wouldn’t regret their decision after scoring more than 200 runs in first innings. Centurions CC attempted to match the intent, scoring 186 runs. However Centurions falls short by 25 runs to give Spartans a comprehensive victory.

Spartans CC did bat really deep to put up 200+ in this critical match. Their no.9 and no.10 scored 24 and 38 respectively. Coming at no.3 Hamid scored 40 not out. He batted splendidly with middle order and tail too. His innings consisted of 7 candid boundaries. Hanif played an innings of substance scoring 24 in the middle order. Spartans benefited from the 13 extras to cross the 200 mark. Their last three batters scored one third of the team’s total. The tail did more than to wag for few runs.

Ravishankar Puvanendran and Prushoth Wijayaraj were taken for runs. Their combined 12 overs product 89 runs at alarming economy for Centurions CC. Ravishankar Puvaneshwaran and Balaji Rao completed their full quota with economy of 3r.p.o. Byone Raymond Kris Anthony was the standout bowler for Centurions. He completed his 10 over quota, giving just 10 runs. There were four maidens in that spell. He bagged at 5 for, with an economy of just 1. None of the Centurions bowlers bowled wide or no balls. Ravishankar Puvaneshwaran,Balaji Rao and Dhanuka Pathirana bagged a wicket each. None of the bowlers expect Byone Raymond Kris Anthony troubled Spartans scoring rate.

Opener Brian Rajadurai and No.3 Aaditya Varadarajan showed resistance to Spartans CC. Brian Rajadurai scored a stroke filled 27 run innings. Aaditya Varadarajan played a cautious 37 with decent support from middle order. Balaji Rao, Dhanuka Pathirana and Arvind Kandappah’s managed to get to double digits. It was Ajimal Akbary who gave any pressure to Spartans CC bowling with his fluent half century. Centurions CC were all out for 186 at the end of45th over. They enjoyed 17 extras, devoid of wides.