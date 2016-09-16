SAMUEL ARIARAJAH (Dec 11, 1965 – Sept 14, 2016)

Centurions Cricket Club is deeply saddened to inform you that Samuel Ariarajah, one of the early members of Centurions Cricket Club passed away on Wednesday. Ariarajah as he was fondly called, joined Centurions Cricket Club at the beginning of the 1989 season. He came with a reputation as a solid middle order batsman after shining during his school days for St. Patrick’s College in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

He settled in the club’s 1st XI quickly and made the 2 down batting position his own with valuable contributions during the 1989 season, helping Centurions win the 3rdDivision Championship. In addition, he was a safe slips fielder. In 1990, he scored close to 500 runs in helping Centurions win the 2nd Division Championship. In the final against Superstars.C.C, he came to the crease early with two wickets down and proceeded to put on a century partnership with his school-mate Nadarajah Douglas – helping Centurions put on an imposing total. The fans were treated to his trademark square cuts and pulls that day as he went onto make 46. He continued playing for Centurions in the 1st Division in the early 1990’s before leaving the game to concentrate on his career in the Graphics Design business.

Sadly, he suffered a fatal head injury from a fall at home over the weekend and passed away in hospital on September 14, 2016. We at Centurions will never forget the ever smiling, dashing middle order batsman and great friend Samuel Ariarajah.